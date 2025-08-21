Prime suspect in PMK cadre murder held in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL/TENKASI: Sleuths of NIA on Wednesday arrested one more suspect in the PMK cadre Ramalingam murder case, from Kodaikanal.

Sleuths conducted searches at five places in Kodaikanal for over eight hours. They seized two mobile phones from two people at Poombarai, who were already summoned by the agency. After inquiry, they arrested one of them, Inbalthulaha, who is considered the prime suspect.

Similarly, NIA conducted search at the house of SDPI’s Dindigul district secretary Sheik Abdullah in Jinnah Nagar. After an inquiry, sleuths seized a few documents and mobile phones. SDPI cadre staged a protest condemning the search.

Searches were also conducted at the house of a suspect Mohammed Ali in Kadayanallur in Tenkasi. “Ali’s son is working abroad and said to be a member of banned PFI. NIA sleuths seized electronic devices and some documents,” said sources.

Ramalingam was murdered by gang in 2019. After taking over the case, NIA found involvement of 18 people and arrested 11 so far.