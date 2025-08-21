Puducherry Assembly to hold special session on statehood demand in September

PUDUCHERRY: A special session of the Legislative Assembly is likely to be convened in the first or second week of September to deliberate on the long-standing demand for statehood for the Union Territory.
The move follows a petition submitted on July 9 by AINRC MLAs, led by Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, to Speaker R Selvam seeking a dedicated session on the issue.
“Normally, a resolution on statehood is passed at the end of the budget session, but this time we want a dedicated session. We are also planning to take all MLAs to Delhi to press the demand before the central government. The Chief Minister will be part of this delegation,” Lakshminarayanan said.
The decision comes amid the continuing tussle for administrative authority between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor, with the session seen as a bid to reinforce Puducherry’s statehood claim.
As per Assembly rules, the House can be reconvened within six months of the previous session without the Lieutenant Governor’s approval. The deadline ends in September, prompting the Speaker’s office to prepare for an early session.
The session will also include a felicitation for Chief Minister N Rangasamy, marking 18 years as CM and 33 years as MLA, alongside honours for legislators with 25 years of service.