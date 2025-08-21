Puducherry launches digital re-survey of land under NAKSHA project

PUDUCHERRY: In a major step towards modernising land administration, the Survey and Records Department of the Puducherry Government has launched a comprehensive digital re-survey of land under the centrally-assisted NAKSHA Project. This initiative comes as the Union Territory continues to rely on outdated land records and maps dating back to the 1970s.
The first phase of the project has commenced in Murungapakkam revenue village, under the jurisdiction of the Puducherry Municipality. With technical support from the Survey of India, a drone-based aerial survey was conducted in March 2024. The high-resolution maps generated from the drone survey have been compared with existing land records to identify discrepancies and update data, according to an official release from the department.
The re-survey aims to rectify errors in land settlement records, ensure accuracy in ownership details, and improve transparency in land management. The process involves collecting ownership documents, verifying identities through Aadhaar, preparing new subdivisions, transferring titles where required, and issuing updated land records to rightful owners.
A public consultation meeting to explain the process and encourage participation has been scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 10.30 am at Sri Draupadiamman Temple Hall, Murungapakkam.
According to the department, the digital survey replaces the outdated chain survey method with satellite-based technology and modern equipment. A unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) will be assigned to each new subdivision. Field Measurement Books (FMB) will be prepared with precise boundary details.
The re-survey will also address flaws in land tax records, enable classification of previously unclassified areas, and result in updated patta numbers. Personal details of property owners will be securely documented, and landowners will be able to access property details through official online portals.
Further, the project seeks to integrate tax and planning data—including details of residential, commercial, and vacant properties—with inputs from the Town Planning Department. As part of the initiative, a new Register of Rights certificate—called the Urban Property Card—will be issued to all landowners, consolidating all essential property information in a single document.