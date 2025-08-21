Puducherry launches digital re-survey of land under NAKSHA project

PUDUCHERRY: In a major step towards modernising land administration, the Survey and Records Department of the Puducherry Government has launched a comprehensive digital re-survey of land under the centrally-assisted NAKSHA Project. This initiative comes as the Union Territory continues to rely on outdated land records and maps dating back to the 1970s.

The first phase of the project has commenced in Murungapakkam revenue village, under the jurisdiction of the Puducherry Municipality. With technical support from the Survey of India, a drone-based aerial survey was conducted in March 2024. The high-resolution maps generated from the drone survey have been compared with existing land records to identify discrepancies and update data, according to an official release from the department.

The re-survey aims to rectify errors in land settlement records, ensure accuracy in ownership details, and improve transparency in land management. The process involves collecting ownership documents, verifying identities through Aadhaar, preparing new subdivisions, transferring titles where required, and issuing updated land records to rightful owners.