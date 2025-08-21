Retired Thiruvalluvar University faculty petitions governor over denied promotion

According to him, he was eligible for promotion to Associate Professor in 2010 and to Professor in 2013 under the UGC 2000 regulations, or alternatively, for Associate Professor in 2013 and Professor in 2016 under the UGC 2010 regulations.

In 2010, he filed a case in the Madras High Court, alleging that the university had not called him for an interview despite his eligibility for Associate Professorship. The case was later disposed of, reportedly owing to the absence of the university’s lawyer during proceedings.

“Many lecturers from other private and government colleges, with roughly eight years of experience, who joined Thiruvalluvar University later, were awarded the Associate Professor post. I have 23 years of experience and I am one of the founding faculty of the university. Still, I retired as an Assistant Professor,” Sivachandrabose said.

Another Associate Professor at the university confirmed that Sivachandrabose had applied for promotion four to five times, including close to his retirement in 2024.

