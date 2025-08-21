Separate wing formed to deal with CSR funds in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state health department has formed a separate organisation, ‘Tamil Nadu Health Foundation’, under the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP), to manage and streamline funds received under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in government hospitals.

In the order issued in this regard earlier this month, health secretary P Senthil Kumar said such a centralised agency is essential for streamlining the process and ensuring effective utilisation of all the contribution, fostering collaboration between public and private sectors to enhance healthcare services and infrastructure across the state.

Funds under CSR activities are currently received by the individual hospitals. These financial transactions are not audited and the donor also does not have an oversight on the utilisation of funds donated, the health secretary said in the order.