Stray dog enters house, mauls two-year-old baby sleeping in cradle in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVARUR: A two-year-old baby boy, sleeping in a cradle, sustained critical injuries after a stray dog entered the house at Koothanallur and mauled him on Wednesday. The injured baby has been identified as Ajmal Batsha, son of Abudaheer and Sultan Beevi.

Sources said Sultan Beevi and her mother, Mallika Beevi, were busy with household work when the dog entered the house through the back door and attacked the child.

When Mallika Beevi tried to chase away the dog, she was also bitten by the dog. Later, the dog was chased away by the neighbours, who reached the spot hearing the commotion.

The grievously injured Ajmal and Mallika were rushed to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, where the child is undergoing treatment at the paediatric intensive care unit.

When contacted, the doctors at the hospital told the TNIE there were dog-bite injuries to the head and face of the baby. “The child is under observation,” a doctor said. The child’s father, Abudaheer, is working abroad.