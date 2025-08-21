Tamarind trade centre in Dharmapuri will boost prospects, say farmers in TN 

DHARMAPURI: The Tamil Nadu government's announcement to set up an Integrated Tamarind Trade Centre, with a processing complex, for Rs 11.30 crore has delighted farmers in Dharmapuri. 10,000 farmers and 20,000 labourers stand to directly benefit from the centre, which was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

Dharmapuri is among the largest producers of Tamarind, with an output of about 8,180 metric tonnes (MT) annually, about 12.6% of the state's production. However, over 60,000 MT of tamarind procured from other states are sent to the southern districts. Due to a lack of market, local farmers and traders incur an additional 10% cost in private markets towards market fees and transportation, losing about Rs 2 crore annually.

Tamarind Traders Welfare Association president Pachamuthu Baskar said, "In Dharmapuri, there are about 4,405 acres of tamarind trees, and over 20,000 labourers are involved in processing the tamarind. While most of the tamarind is procured from states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, over 60,000 MT of tamarind is processed here and sent to other districts.