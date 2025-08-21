Tamil Nadu brings Bovine Breeding Act into force; mandates bull registration, veterinary clearance for mating

CHENNAI: Nearly six years after its enactment, the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act has now come into force. Under the law, bull owners in the state, including those who use their bulls for Jallikattu, must register their animals on the government portal before mating them with cows. A breeding soundness certificate issued by a veterinarian is mandatory before a bull can be used for breeding.
The Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Rules, 2025, notified two weeks ago, have given effect to the Act. The Act seeks to regulate bovine breeding with the objectives of boosting milk production, streamlining cattle-related services, and preserving native breeds, according to official sources.
The legislation also enabled private firms, NGOs, and societies to run frozen semen production stations and deliver artificial insemination services for cattle.
The Act introduces a licencing system for private companies for performing artificial insemination in cows – an activity that, until now, was carried out only by government agencies. It also permits private companies to set up facilities for frozen semen production, a function previously limited to the government.
Following strong opposition from a section of Jallikattu supporters and bull rearers in 2019 and 2020, the state government had withdrawn certain provisions, such as the proposed Rs 50,000 penalties on bull owners and the clause allowing veterinarians to enter bull owners’ premises without notice to assess breeding fitness. Instead, in case of any lapses, bull owners will now be given adequate time to correct the shortcomings.
According to the rules, private companies are required to register semen stations with the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Authority by paying an application fee of Rs 1 lakh. Once the bulls are certified by the authority, the agencies can begin sale of frozen semen.
A section of dairy farmers said the privatisation could lead to a rise in the cost of artificial insemination. “At present, we pay Rs 10 for artificial insemination at government veterinary centres. Even if the attempt fails, the procedure is repeated multiple times. If private agencies are allowed to run these centres, the cost may increase,” said S Saminakannu, a resident of Vasur, Vellore.
T Rajesh, state president of the Jallikattu Meetpu Kazhagam, said, “Restricting the mating of indigenous bulls with exotic or crossbreed milch cows may not be feasible. The government should spell out the measures taken to increase the population of native cows.”
Features of the new Act
Mandatory registration of bulls used for natural mating
Breeding Soundness Certificate must for bulls before being engaged with cows for reproduction
Indigenous bulls should not be mated with crossbreed or exotic cows
The Act introduces a licencing system for frozen semen production stations and artificial insemination services
Private agencies must register with the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Authority to obtain a licence
Once certified, firms can produce frozen semen and carry out AI procedures
Provisions Dropped
Rs 50,000 penalty for non-registration or violation of breeding policy
The clause authorising veterinarians to enter homes to inspect bulls