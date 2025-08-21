Tamil Nadu farmers’ body seeks Rs 30,000 per acre subsidy as cotton prices set to fall after import duty waiver

COIMBATORE: The union government should provide cotton farmers production subsidy as crop prices are set to drop with the temporary removal of 11% import duty on the fibre crop, demanded a state farmers' organisation.

The selling price of cotton is likely to fall by up to Rs 2,000 per quintal as the central government has now removed the import duty, cotton farmers stated.

The price drop could result in an average loss of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers. The lack of government cotton procurement in Tamil Nadu has adversely affected farmers, they added.

"With the US imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods, the union government has now waived the 11% import duty on cotton till September 30 to protect Indian textile manufacturers and provide them with relief. This is likely to be extended indefinitely," said Esan Murugasamy, founder of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam.

"To compensate for the loss to farmers due to the government's import duty waiver, the central government should provide Rs 30,000 per acre as production subsidy and save the farmers," he demanded.

He also cited the low Minimum Support Price for the cash crop in Tamil Nadu.