Tapioca farmers in Tiruchy face steep losses as prices crash from Rs 850 to Rs 200 per bag

TIRUCHY: Tapioca farmers in Tiruchy district have expressed concerns over mounting losses following a sharp fall in market prices. Growers from Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram blocks said they are now forced to sell a 75-kg bag of tapioca for just Rs 200, compared to last year’s Rs 850.

Tapioca is predominantly cultivated in the Pachamalai hills, with Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram blocks being the major growing regions.

Tiruchy district has a horticultural crop area of 69,200 acres, with banana accounting for the largest share at 15,230 acres, followed by coconut on 12,500 acres and tapioca on 11,100 acres. N Chinnadurai, a farmer from Pachamalai said cultivators are in distress as they were unable to earn even 20% of the last year’s revenue.

“We sold a bag for Rs 850 last year, but now we are not even getting Rs 200. Most of our produce goes for sago production in Salem and Attur. This year, the price has drastically fallen, leaving us helpless. We don’t know the reason behind the decline, but the government should fix a minimum support price so that farmers can secure a reasonable return,” he said.