TNPDCL identifies 20 outage-prone hotspots in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Metro Circle of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has recorded less power consumption this summer, as compared to last year, due to the early onset of monsoon. However, it now faces a significant issue of frequent power outages caused by gusty winds.

After multiple outages, the Discom identified 20 hotspots in the city where the issues occur most frequently. Officials said they have taken the necessary steps to prevent power interruptions.

“Strong winds cause power lines to swing and make contact with each other or with other objects, leading to short circuits and tripped circuit breakers. Wind can also blow debris, such as tree branches, into power lines, causing them to fall or create faults.