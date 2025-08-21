TNPDCL identifies 20 outage-prone hotspots in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Metro Circle of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has recorded less power consumption this summer, as compared to last year, due to the early onset of monsoon. However, it now faces a significant issue of frequent power outages caused by gusty winds.
After multiple outages, the Discom identified 20 hotspots in the city where the issues occur most frequently. Officials said they have taken the necessary steps to prevent power interruptions.
“Strong winds cause power lines to swing and make contact with each other or with other objects, leading to short circuits and tripped circuit breakers. Wind can also blow debris, such as tree branches, into power lines, causing them to fall or create faults.
Based on the frequent incidents, we found 20 locations in the city where we identified and fixed sagging 11 kV electricity lines. Additionally, we have formed five special teams with adequate materials to address tripping issues immediately,” said C Sathishkumar, Superintendent Engineer of the Coimbatore Metro Circle.
The metro circle serves around 20 lakh consumers and has about 6.5 lakh electricity connections in the Coimbatore division.
The officer explained that the circle usually experiences high electricity demand during the summer. However, this year, good rains began in Coimbatore as early as May 20, which reduced demand.
“Last year, the electricity demand in the metro circle went beyond 400 MW. This year, not a single fuse has blown due to excess electricity load, and demand has not exceeded 370 MW. Instead, we are facing issues with intermittent and unexpected wind flows causing severe damage. So, we are working accordingly,” the officer added.