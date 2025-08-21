Vehicle ban: Traders seek temporary shifting of MGR vegetable market in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Traders at the MGR wholesale vegetable market have been vexed by a three-month ban on the entry of trucks and buses to facilitate the smooth construction of the much-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road.
The ban has forced trucks carrying vegetables from neighbouring districts to take long detours, delaying their arrival at the market. Traders fear that the delays could affect the freshness of the produce and in turn, their sales.
"Vegetables like beans, brinjal, tomatoes and leafy greens lose quality if they are stuck on the road for hours. By the time they reach us, the produce is not as fresh, and customers bargain hard," said M Abdul, a trader who has been running a stall in the market for over 15 years.
Truck drivers also echoed similar concerns. "Earlier, we could reach the market within 20 minutes after entering the city. Now, with the diversion, it takes more than an hour. We waste both fuel and time," said K Manoharan, a driver from Sathyamangalam.
In response to the difficulties, traders have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to consider shifting the wholesale market to a temporary, more accessible location for the next three months. "We are not asking for a permanent relocation, just a makeshift arrangement until the flyover work is done. This will benefit both traders and farmers who supply vegetables daily," said another trader, Selvaraj.
When contacted, a senior CCMC official from the West Zone said the civic body had not received an official representation from the market association so far. "If we receive a request, we will look into the feasibility of shifting to a temporary location, depending on space availability," the official said.
The Saibaba Colony flyover project, launched to ease traffic congestion on one of Coimbatore's busiest stretches, has been progressing steadily over the past year. Officials say the project, once completed, will significantly cut down travel time for thousands of commuters. For now, however, the city's traders and transporters hope for a quick solution that will allow them to keep businesses running smoothly while the flyover rises above.