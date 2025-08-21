Vinayagar idol shipments reach Puducherry ahead of festive season

PUDUCHERRY: As the Union Territory gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Vinayagar idols have started arriving in Puducherry from Mumbai , marking the beginning of festival preparations.

A consignment of Ganesha idols from Mumbai reached Puducherry by the Dadar Express on Wednesday. The shipment included three large 7-foot-tall idols in various artistic forms, which will be installed in Lawspet, Krishna Nagar, and Cuddalore areas.

In addition, 26 smaller idols, each measuring about 1.5 feet, were brought in for installation at the homes of members of the Jain community. Local idol-making activity is in full swing as artisans in Puducherry are busy crafting idols in areas such as Murungapakkam Craft Village, Pattanur and Ariyapalayam in Villianur.