67-year-old held in Tirupattur for running mobile pre-natal sex determination unit despite prior arrests

TIRUPATTUR: The Kandhili police in Tirupattur have arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly running a mobile unit for pre-natal sex determination. Police identified him as G Sukumar, a resident of Samanagar in Tirupattur. Having studied a diploma course in Sonology, he works as a lab technician, Sukumar has two daughters studying in private medical colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Shyamala Devi said that the man had previously been arrested for the same offence and had even been booked under the Goondas Act. However, he continued engaging in the illegal activity. She added that Sukumar targeted two to three villages for illegally determining the gender of foetuses before birth and had been running the mobile unit for several years.

The matter came to light last week after the Kandhili police arrested four people, one woman and three men, who acted as brokers in carrying out pre-natal sex determination tests for eight women, all of whom were about three months pregnant.

Of the eight women, two were from Krishnagiri and six were from Dharmapuri. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the Joint Director of Medical Services, V Gyanameenakshi.