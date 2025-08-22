Bill will sound death knell for democracy: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday urged DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin to take the lead in uniting democratic forces across the country and even consider a nationwide bandh to oppose the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill and two other Bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan described the Bill, which seeks to remove the prime minister or chief ministers from office if they are arrested on serious charges and remain in custody for 30 consecutive days, as a “fascist conspiracy” that bypasses parliamentary norms and poses a direct assault on the Constitution.

“If passed, these Bills will sound the death knell for parliamentary democracy,” he said, accusing the BJP-led union government of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department, and CBI for political vendetta.

Similarly. Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan, another ally of the DMK, also opposed the Bills, saying they violate principles of natural justice.

“Stripping posts on the basis of allegations exposes the authoritarian intent of the union government,” he said, demanding their withdrawal. He urged all political parties and democratic organisations to unite in opposing the Bills.