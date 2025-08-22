Centre’s online gaming Bill likely to render TNOGA redundant

CHENNAI: The union government’s new online gaming Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, which bans games of skill and chance played using real money will in effect render state regulatory bodies like the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) redundant, say observers.

This is despite legislations on betting and gambling falling under the state government’s jurisdiction as per Entry 34 of the state list in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, does this by stating that online money gaming platforms operate across states and national borders, including offshore servers, which transforms this from a state subject to a “matter of national importance” involving cross-border regulation, digital finance and cybersecurity.

Created in August 2023, the five-member TNOGA has been actively cracking down on online gambling websites and apps, regulating games of skill by coming up with strict rules like making KYC mandatory for players and banning minors, and acting against advertisements of offshore gambling sites or apps in Tamil Nadu. Though a work in progress, industry observers say, this model has seen a considerable degree of success.

For instance, the latest 2025 regulations for Real Money Games even restricted login for gamers from 12am to 5am, which sources said was complied by many gaming companies. The model had met with relative success and was being studied by other states to implement their own regulatory bodies, sources said.