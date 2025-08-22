CISF’s Thakkolam training centre trains 1,500 women personnel in Krav Maga for self-defence and combat readiness

RANIPET: In a first, the Central Industrial Security Force’s Rajaditya Cholan Recruits Training Centre (RTC) in Thakkolam has begun training around 1,500 women personnel in Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art, to impart self-defence skills to them.

According to an official communication, with women personnel increasingly taking on frontline roles in CISF — guarding sensitive locations, conducting security checks at airports and participating in counter-terrorism and anti-Naxal operations — they face significant risks both on and off duty. Hence, along with traditional training, a more specialised and practical approach was felt necessary to address threats such as sexual assault, terror attacks and challenges from anti-social elements.

RTC Thakkolam’s Director General & Principal, Saroj Kant Mallick said, “Around 1,500 women personnel are being trained in Krav Maga. We are trying to integrate this martial art into the CISF. Our organisation has been trying to increase the participation of women, in every sphere of this Force. So there is an immediate need to empower them. They should be as good as anyone else to deal with any kind of threat be it sexual abuse, or in the realm of naxalism or terrorism. That is when we can achieve gender equality.”

He also thanked Dr Vikrram Kapoor and his team from International Ultimate Krav Maga Federation (IUKMF), the organisation conducting the training. The RTC noted that Krav Maga, taught worldwide by IUKMF, is a martial art focused on effective self-defence and is tailored to counter assaults and helps women personnel incapacitate attackers regardless of size or strength.