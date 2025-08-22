DME forms panel to tighten organ transplant norms

MADURAI: The Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) submitted a status report to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, stating that in light of the recent kidney trafficking reports, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has constituted a working group to improve the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of the district-level authorisation committees on the approval of human organ transplants in the state.

The DMS, on July 21, already called for the details and particulars on live donor kidney transplantations from all four district-level authorisation committees, Chennai, Madurai, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore. Based on the recommendations of the project director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP), the DME was further recommended to ensure that appropriate medical and legal advice is provided to the donors and recipients before the committee approves the transplantation surgery.