DMK will resist ‘black bill’ as it did for CAA, Waqf Act: CM

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin has said the party would oppose the “black bill” (the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill) just as it had strongly opposed the CAA and the Waqf Amendment Act.

“They are doing this not only to distract public attention but also to divert the country from the democratic path,” he stated.

Releasing five books written by former DMK minister, the late A Rahman Khan, along with a compilation of his speeches in the state assembly, here on Thursday, Stalin said, “The union home minister introduced this bill in Parliament yesterday (August 20) to steer the country towards autocracy by ousting political opponents from power through the investigative agencies.”

When the DMK was in opposition for about 13 years during M G Ramachandran’s tenure as chief minister, three DMK MLAs – A Rahman Khan, Duraimurugan, and K Subbu – put up a strong resistance against the ruling AIADMK in the assembly.

They were popularly called as ‘idi’ (thunder), ‘minnal’ (lightning), and ‘mazhai’ (rain) by the DMK cadres.

Recalling this, Stalin said, “Through their questions, the trio shook the assembly. They took to the people the subjects that were not allowed to be raised inside the assembly. Large crowds gathered to listen to their public speeches, even buying tickets to attend their meetings.”