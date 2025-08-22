Flyover costs Rs 621 crore due to additional components: Highways dept

CHENNAI: The state highways said the cost of the 3.2 km Teynampet–Saidapet four-lane elevated corridor under construction is Rs 390 crore (excluding GST), which works out to Rs 121.88 crore per km. It is the extra cost of Rs 231 crore due to certain additional components that took the total cost to Rs 621 crore.

An official note said the flyover’s design has been tailored for an “extremely sensitive urban context” with adherence to conditions imposed by CMRL as its metro tunnels are running underground at a depth of 11 to 14 metres.

The cost breakdown of additional components, besides the cost of flyover proper (Rs 365.19 crore), included: Soil stabilisation through advanced non-pressurised ground improvement techniques (Rs 38.92 crore), approach road, at-grade improvements, pier protection, illumination, and road furniture (Rs 24.69 crore), maintenance for 10 years (Rs 16.10 crore), shifting of service utilities (Rs 32.00 crore), price escalation of 5% (Rs 26.24 crore), supervisory consultancy charges (Rs 10.5 crore), instrumentation for CMRL tunnel (Rs 10.00 crore), others and contingencies (Rs 17.28 crore), and a GST of Rs 80.08 crore.