Government school students allege sexual harassment by teachers in Coimbatore, videos surface online
COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a group of minor girls, who claim to be students of a government school in the Kinathukkadavu block of Coimbatore district, have reported incidents of alleged sexual harassment by two male teachers at the school.
Covering their faces, the girls shared their experiences through an audio recording and two separate videos made by their trusted acquaintances.
In response to these allegations, both the education department and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.
In two videos shared on social media, three girl students from classes 10 and 11 in each video, with their faces covered, are seen speaking.
In one video, a man, and in the other, a woman, appear to be asking them questions about the ordeal they faced. In response, the students describe the harassment they have faced from their two teachers.
Specifically, they accuse two male teachers working at the school of engaging in inappropriate touching and looking at them with bad intent.
Furthermore, the students state that despite having previously complained to the school administration about this issue, no action has been taken.
They expressed concern that if this situation continues, it will create an unsafe environment for themselves and their siblings studying at the school.
Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Coimbatore district, R Balamurali, told TNIE that the inquiry is underway and he refused to comment on the issue at this time.
"No one complained about this issue with us and we came to know about the issue only after it (the videos) spread on social media. Subsequently, we and the police department initiated a probe suo motu. We can confirm the genuineness of the complaint only through the detailed investigation which is in progress," he said.
However, a postgraduate teacher attached to the Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teacher Association (TNPGA) told TNIE that the sexual harassment complaint has been against the Botany teacher at the school for the last two years, and it was already reported to the education department.
"The teacher, who holds a higher position in terms of caste and political power in the local community, resolved the sexual harassment issue through a kangaroo court (panchayat) in the school. Even after a student complained, a former educational officer conducted an inquiry with the teacher on January 25 this year at the school. However, a top clerical staff member in the Pollachi DEO office, who was a former student of the teacher, submitted a report to the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) stating that the teacher had not made a mistake," he said.
"Regarding this, teachers from TNPGA already met the CEO and urged him to conduct a direct inquiry. But he did not inquire at the school. Now this issue has been raised. Like this, a similar issue in the Kannamaplayam government higher secondary school," he said.
He urged that a committee at the Joint Director level should be formed to inquire into this matter.