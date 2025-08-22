Government school students allege sexual harassment by teachers in Coimbatore, videos surface online

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a group of minor girls, who claim to be students of a government school in the Kinathukkadavu block of Coimbatore district, have reported incidents of alleged sexual harassment by two male teachers at the school.

Covering their faces, the girls shared their experiences through an audio recording and two separate videos made by their trusted acquaintances.

In response to these allegations, both the education department and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In two videos shared on social media, three girl students from classes 10 and 11 in each video, with their faces covered, are seen speaking.

In one video, a man, and in the other, a woman, appear to be asking them questions about the ordeal they faced. In response, the students describe the harassment they have faced from their two teachers.

Specifically, they accuse two male teachers working at the school of engaging in inappropriate touching and looking at them with bad intent.

Furthermore, the students state that despite having previously complained to the school administration about this issue, no action has been taken.

They expressed concern that if this situation continues, it will create an unsafe environment for themselves and their siblings studying at the school.

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Coimbatore district, R Balamurali, told TNIE that the inquiry is underway and he refused to comment on the issue at this time.