Governor Ravi extends tenure of V-Cs of two state universities by one year

CHENNAI: Amid an escalating clash with the state government over the appointment of vice-chancellors, Governor RN Ravi has granted the extension of tenures of G Ravi and N Chandrasekar, V-Cs of Alagappa University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, respectively, by another year.

Besides these two, the three-year tenure of T Arumugam, V-C of Thiruvalluvar University, also ended on Thursday. While Ravi and Chandrasekar were granted extension, Arumugam has retired, sources said.

With Arumugam’s retirement, Thiruvalluvar University has become the 13th state university, out of total 22, to function without a V-C. “I will continue in office for one more year as my tenure has been extended by the chancellor of the university,” G Ravi told TNIE.

Higher education officials said that the governor has taken the decision without consulting the department. “We have not received any official communication from the governor’s office regarding extension of tenure of the two V-Cs,” said a senior official.