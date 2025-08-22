Madras HC pulls up centre over TN man held in Cambodia jail

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has pulled up the centre for not furnishing proper information to the court on the status of a Namakkal man, who was arrested and incarcerated in Cambodia.

“Time (opportunity) has been given thrice but you are not filing a proper explanation on the status of the petitioner’s son. Would you have acted like this if it were the son of a minister or a judge,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh asked the counsel appearing for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The judge raised the query on Thursday while hearing a plea by U Latha of Namakkal, seeking orders to the centre to get her son, U Gopi, released and repatriated.

Gopi has been imprisoned in Cambodia over an online scam. The judge directed MEA to submit an explanation on Gopi’s status by August 25 or the court might have to summon the external affairs secretary. The case has been adjourned to August 25.