Madras HC recalls stay order in AIADMK leadership case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday recalled the order of interim stay on the proceedings of a civil court on the suit challenging the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the party in 2022 by the general council instead of being directly elected by party’s primary members.

The interim order was issued by Justice P B Balaji on August 19 while hearing a civil revision petition filed by EPS against the civil court’s order to dismiss the application filed by him seeking to reject the plaint of S Suriyamoorthy, of Dindigul, who had challenged the election of EPS as the general secretary of the party by the general council.

On Thursday, advocate M Velmurugan, appearing for Suriyamoorthy, submitted that the fact that a caveat petition was filed by his client was suppressed by the civil revision petitioner (EPS) and hence the interim injunction order of August 19 had to be recalled.