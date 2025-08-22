Man electrocuted after stepping into puddle where snapped cable had fallen

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was electrocuted when he accidentally stepped into a puddle of water in which a snapped live wire had fallen after the early morning rains on Friday. The man's body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

According to the Neelankarai police, the deceased was identified as Samuel, a daily wage labourer who was currently unemployed. On Friday morning, as he was coming out of his house, he stepped into the puddle and got electrocuted, the police said. His family then saw him lying on the ground and rushed him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and an inquiry is underway.