New integrated silk cocoon complex to come up at Rasipuram

NAMAKKAL: A new integrated silk cocoon market complex is set to come up at Rasipuram, and its foundation stone will be laid on Thursday by Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan at an estimated cost of Rs 2.20 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds of Rajya Sabha MP KRN Rajesh Kumar. The event was attended by Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare M Mathiventhan, MP KRN Rajesh Kumar, and District Collector Durgamoorthi, along with officials from the Sericulture department.

Officials said the existing cocoon market at Rasipuram, operational since 2021, handles sales worth over Rs 16 crore. The new integrated facility is expected to serve over 4,000 silk farmers from the districts of Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur.