Nilgiris faces significant risk of landslide: GSI data

CHENNAI: The latest mapping done by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) of all landslide-prone areas across India has shown that about 1,000 sq km of area in Tamil Nadu, mostly Nilgiris, faces high risk. A total of 11,000 sq km (in TN) was mapped, of which 8,000 sq km falls in low-risk category, 2,000 sq km in moderate and 1,000 in high-risk category based on their landslide susceptibility status, according to a submission by the Ministry of Earth Sciences made in Parliament.

The Nilgiris district has been identified in particular as one of the key landslide-prone regions in India. The data presented were based on the mapping done by GSI of all the 4.3 lakh sq km of landslide-prone hilly and mountainous areas, spread across 19 states and UTs.

This included the Himalayas, the north-eastern hill belts and the Western Ghats. The GSI has also started issuing experimental early warning bulletins to states, the information presented as part of a reply by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said.

While the GSI initially completed the susceptibility mapping on a 1:50,000 scale across 4.3 lakh sq km, it also subsequently carried out a more advanced meso-scale mapping (scale of 1:10,000/1:5,000), focussing on 200 critical sectors identified in consultation with state governments. Of these, GSI has completed work in 160 such sectors by the end of 2024-25 which serve as vital inputs for infrastructure planning, zoning regulations and community safety in fragile hill regions.