Nine months on, road collapsed during Fengal cyclone yet to be repaired

DHARMAPURI: Nine months ago, during Cyclone Fengal, a segment of a road collapsed near Bandharahalli Lake. While temporary repairs were done, no permanent solution was provided, and commuters say the road could collapse at any time.

The Bandharahalli lake road in Karimangalam was constructed by the state highways department, connecting the taluk headquarters and markets to ensure easy commute. In early December last year, during the onset of the Fengal cyclone, a segment of the road collapsed, and nine months later, the road poses a safety hazard, as it could collapse further at any time. Local residents urged the state highways to take steps to renovate the road.

Speaking to TNIE, A Murugesan from Karimangalam, said, "It is surprising that the road remains intact. When it rained, most parts of the road eroded, and the road was damaged. Even now, barricades have been placed by the police, warning oncoming traffic to stop. Nine months ago, the state highways made temporary repairs using sandbags and logs to hold the road in place, but this is insufficient and could collapse."