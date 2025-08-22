Residents protest in Pernambut demanding restoration of bus service to Gudiyatham and better road facilities

VELLORE: Around 70 people gathered opposite the Pernambut bus stand seeking to bring back a stopped bus service from Pernambut to Gudiyatham.

The protesters, mainly comprising of people from Pernambut and Gudiyatham areas said that bus number 14 from Pernambut to Gundalapalli has been stopped for more than two years now. They alleged that despite giving multiple petitions to the bus depot, the service has not been restored.

The protestors also sought to run three free buses from Pernambut to Gudiyatham for college students at 8.30 am.

The CPI (M) Pernambut, who led the protest said that it’s mainly college students who are affected. “There are many students from GTM college, Gudiyatham polytechnic college, etc who commute in the Pernambut -Gudiyatham route daily. It would be good if this service is resumed, especially in the morning hours,” said CPI (M) C Saravanan, Pernambut Secretary.

The protestors also sought better roads in the three streets of Ambedkar Nagar in Pernambut, filled with potholes presently.