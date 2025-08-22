Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul for PM, Stalin backs Udhayanidhi for TN CM: Shah says both ‘plans’ will fail

TIRUNELVELI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister M K Stalin does not have any right to dub the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as "black bill" as he alleged the Tamil Nadu chief minister carried out "black deed."

Addressing a party event here, Shah alleged the DMK led the "most corrupt" government in the country and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ran the government as per Tamil classical didactic book, Thirukkural's guidance for an able, ideal ruler.

The BJP veteran alleged Stalin had no right to dismiss the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a Black Bill as he is a CM who did "black deed." He listed out various 'scams' in the incumbent regime in Tamil Nadu.

Slamming the DMK over "corruption", he alleged several scams, including those related to state liquor corporation TASMAC, sand mining, infrastructure, transport department, nutrition kit, free dhoti, cash for jobs, ration smuggling and a scam over MGNREGA where the money of poor Tamils was swindled.

Citing the case against DMK leader and former Minister K Ponmudy and the recent one of V Senthil Balaji who continued as a minister when he was in jail in connection with an ED case, Shah asked if it was appropriate to be part of the Cabinet and govern despite being jailed.