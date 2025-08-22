Tax cell posts vacant, depute officers quickly, TN tells centre

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has requested the union finance ministry to depute officers from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to the state’s Service and Analysis Wing as several key vacancies are currently hampering its effective functioning.

In a letter to the CBIC chairman earlier this month, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, secretary for commercial taxes and registration, sought the deputation of an additional commissioner, a joint commissioner, two deputy commissioners, and four assistant commissioners.

The Service and Analysis Wing, formerly called the Service Tax Cell, plays an important role in strengthening tax administration through data analysis, policy formulation support and performance monitoring.