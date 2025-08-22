Teachers, students await govt takeover of MKU college

MADURAI: Despite repeated requests by students and academicians and subsequent promises by the state government, the Madurai Kamaraj University College in Tallakulam is yet to be converted into a government institution. This has given rise to several issues like lack of adequate full-time faculty and infrastructure, fees being hiked every year due to fund crunch putting students to hardship.
Elaborating on some of the issues, an official from the MKU administration, on condition of anonymity, said, "The college is run with its own funds that are generated through fees from students. Even recently, we made a request to the chairperson of the MKU convener committee E Sundaravalli to convert the college into a government institution. Only then, the quality of education and infrastructure will improve."
"At present, a total of 21 permanent teaching faculties are working in the college, and they have crossed the age of 50. Further, a majority of teaching faculty are guest lecturers. If it becomes a government college, they can continue and their jobs can be regularised," the official added.
From the student's point of view, SFI district secretary C David Rajadurai said for the past ten years, SFI has been opposing the annual 10% hike in fees. "We have sent representations to all authorities, including CM MK Stalin, seeking conversion of the college, but they ended in vain," he said.
MKU College principal (in-charge) B George said when M Krishnan was Vice Chancellor of MKU, he had sent a proposal to convert the college into a government college through collegiate education. But, members of the senate and the academic council opposed it, he added.
DMK MLA G Thalapathy from Madurai North, where the college is located, said he had sent a request to the CM MK Stalin to convert the college. "Soon, the CM will make an announcement in the Assembly and pass GO. The works are in progress," he added.
However, sources in the higher education department said converting the college into a government institution is a policy decision of the government. Either CM or the Minister for higher education will take the call, said a senior official.
In 2021, AIADMK Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan had announced in Assembly that the MKU college, which was started in 1994, will be made into a government college. Within a few days after the announcement, the Election Commission of India announced the date for assembly elections due to which a GO could not be issued. On May 9, 2022, Madurai North MLA G Thalapathi made a request regarding this in Assembly, and the then Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy gave an assurance, but the GO is yet to be passed.
Not only the MKU college, academics demand the conversion of six university colleges coming under Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to be converted into government colleges.
Association of University Teachers (AUT) former president P Thirunavukarasu said the government has converted all state-run university colleges except six that come under Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and MKU college.