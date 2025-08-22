Teachers, students await govt takeover of MKU college

MADURAI: Despite repeated requests by students and academicians and subsequent promises by the state government, the Madurai Kamaraj University College in Tallakulam is yet to be converted into a government institution. This has given rise to several issues like lack of adequate full-time faculty and infrastructure, fees being hiked every year due to fund crunch putting students to hardship.

Elaborating on some of the issues, an official from the MKU administration, on condition of anonymity, said, "The college is run with its own funds that are generated through fees from students. Even recently, we made a request to the chairperson of the MKU convener committee E Sundaravalli to convert the college into a government institution. Only then, the quality of education and infrastructure will improve."

"At present, a total of 21 permanent teaching faculties are working in the college, and they have crossed the age of 50. Further, a majority of teaching faculty are guest lecturers. If it becomes a government college, they can continue and their jobs can be regularised," the official added.

From the student's point of view, SFI district secretary C David Rajadurai said for the past ten years, SFI has been opposing the annual 10% hike in fees. "We have sent representations to all authorities, including CM MK Stalin, seeking conversion of the college, but they ended in vain," he said.

MKU College principal (in-charge) B George said when M Krishnan was Vice Chancellor of MKU, he had sent a proposal to convert the college into a government college through collegiate education. But, members of the senate and the academic council opposed it, he added.