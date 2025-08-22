Thanjavur couple rescued from bonded labour

RAMANATHAPURAM: A couple, who were working as bonded labourers on a goat farm at Thiruvadanai, were rescued by the labour department during an inspection recently.

According to officials, Karupaiya (58) and Serangi (55), from Peravoorani in Thanjavur district had been grazing goats for the last seven years, and sold to one farm owner to another.

After receiving information about the couple, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) Malarvizhi held an inspection at a farm in Orikottai village in Thiruvadanai, and rescued them. The couple had reportedly been working there for six months.

Following their rescue, officials issued release certificates and, after counselling, sent them back to their native place.

ACL Malarvizhi told TNIE, "The couple were paid Rs 3lakh and engaged in goat grazing work. Over the years, they were made to work in several districts, including Madurai. They were paid only Rs 700 a week, and forced to stay near the farm to tend to the animals."

Officials added that cases have been booked against the farm owners who had engaged them. Activists urged the state government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the issue and rescue people who are engaged as bonded labourers.