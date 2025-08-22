TN govt buses not operated to our area due to caste bias, allege SC residents
COIMBATORE: Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Anna Nagar near Thondamuthur have alleged that officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Coimbatore are favouring caste Hindus by not operating two corporation buses to their area.
Around 300 SC families live in the village. Though a formal complaint is yet to be lodged, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) has petitioned the district administration but is awaiting a response.
When TNIE visited Kembanur, residents alleged that buses 21 and 21B, operating from Gandhipuram and Town Hall, are not allowed into Anna Nagar, located just 400 metres away.
“After Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, some buses were restored following protests, but only during morning and evening hours,” said a resident. “When SC passengers are seated, caste Hindus object and pressure politicians and TNSTC officers to divert buses for their use.”
Another resident said that though four other services run in the morning, there is no bus between 10 am and 3.30 pm. “The 64D bus, scheduled at 9 pm, rarely enters our area. Extending buses 21 and 21B would help us,” she said.
DVK functionary N V Nirmal Kumar said their survey confirmed caste-based denial while a TNSTC official admitted “caste issues” prevented entry.