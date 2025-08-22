TN govt buses not operated to our area due to caste bias, allege SC residents

COIMBATORE: Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Anna Nagar near Thondamuthur have alleged that officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Coimbatore are favouring caste Hindus by not operating two corporation buses to their area.

Around 300 SC families live in the village. Though a formal complaint is yet to be lodged, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) has petitioned the district administration but is awaiting a response.

When TNIE visited Kembanur, residents alleged that buses 21 and 21B, operating from Gandhipuram and Town Hall, are not allowed into Anna Nagar, located just 400 metres away.