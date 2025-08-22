Woman held for swindling Rs 32 lakh over MBBS admission

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman who went into hiding after cheating a Kanniyakumari resident of Rs 31.88 lakh under the pretext of arranging an MBBS seat was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai on Tuesday.

Sources said the suspect, M Ramya (37), along with her associate Anthonydas, convinced complainant Rosemary (45) in 2022 that they wield strong influence in the state’s health department and could secure an MBBS admission for her daughter.

Falling in the trap, Rosemary paid a total of Rs 60.5 lakh in installments between February 8 and May 19 that year through cash and bank transfers, the police said. The suspect also showed a fake admission order and took another Rs 1.38 lakh as hostel fees.

When the promised admission never materialised, Rosemary pressed for repayment. The accused returned Rs 29.5 lakh in parts but withheld the remaining Rs 31.88 lakh.

In August 2024, Rosemary filed a police complaint. Investigators said Ramya already faces multiple cases for duping others with similar promises. She was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.