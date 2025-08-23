DMK hits out at Amit Shah

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has hit back at Union Minister Amit Shah for his criticism of the party and its president, M K Stalin, on issues including the Constitutional Amendment Bill, reiterating its stand that it was a 'black' bill.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja took a swipe at the Union Home Minister for referring to Thirukkural during his address to partymen in the state's Tirunelveli, saying this won't fetch votes for the saffron party.

Shah, addressing a party meeting, slammed Chief Minister Stalin for calling the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill a black bill, saying he had no right to say so as he was a CM doing "black deed."

The bill provides for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.