Hatred being instigated across states: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Stating that while the Tamil Nadu government worked with the objective of “everything for everyone”, Chief Minister M K Stalin – in a thinly veiled attack on the BJP – said hatred was being instigated across many states in India with the support of the government.

“Minorities are under stress today in India in a manner never seen before. But this is not permanent. The brazenness of the forces that are trying to harm the religious harmony of the country will not last long,” the CM said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the centenary year celebrations of Good Shepherd Convent here on Friday.

Stalin appealed to the students to cultivate a nature of treating everyone equally without looking at caste or religious differences in school itself. “If Tamil Nadu has to always remain a haven of equality and fraternity, you (students) should grow up with such a mindset,” he said.