Hatred being instigated across states: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Stating that while the Tamil Nadu government worked with the objective of “everything for everyone”, Chief Minister M K Stalin – in a thinly veiled attack on the BJP – said hatred was being instigated across many states in India with the support of the government.
“Minorities are under stress today in India in a manner never seen before. But this is not permanent. The brazenness of the forces that are trying to harm the religious harmony of the country will not last long,” the CM said.
He was speaking at the valedictory of the centenary year celebrations of Good Shepherd Convent here on Friday.
Stalin appealed to the students to cultivate a nature of treating everyone equally without looking at caste or religious differences in school itself. “If Tamil Nadu has to always remain a haven of equality and fraternity, you (students) should grow up with such a mindset,” he said.
Stalin cautioned the students against looking for role models in Instagram. “Entertainment is part of life. That cannot be life,” he said, while pointing to the recent technological advancements, especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“AI is bringing in a revolution. But do not think that AI would take care of everything and you do not have to study. All inventions should be used for our growth, and not to allow them to affect our thoughts,” he said.
“You must continue to study and gain knowledge. Whatever the tools, they should be used only to aid your growth — never lose your thinking ability, creativity, and reasoning,” he advised the students.
“Parents should listen to their children, stand by them, and support them in moving forward,” he said. Stalin also praised the school, describing it as a missionary institution that pioneered women’s education in India since 1854.
He noted that such institutions have enabled lakhs of women to access education and overcome social barriers. He highlighted welfare measures being implemented by the government for schoolchildren.