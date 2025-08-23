Heavy rain likely to lash TN delta districts today

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely to lash isolated places in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal on Saturday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain may occur at a few other places in TN, Pondicherry and Karaikal, with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two spots. From Sunday, rain is expected to reduce across TN, with light to moderate showers likely in isolated places through next week.

The current wet spell is attributed to a north-south trough running from north interior TN to Comorin. A fresh low-pressure system is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts around August 25, but officials clarified it will not have any direct influence on Tamil Nadu’s weather.

Meanwhile, Chennai witnessed intense spells of rain on Friday morning and late evening, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Okkiyam Thoraipakkam (Zone 15) topped the list with 12 cm, followed by Injambakkam and Raja Annamalaipuram (11 cm each). Adyar recorded 10 cm, while Pallikaranai, Kannagi Nagar and Medavakkam measured 9 cm each.

RMC said the city will continue to experience moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning on Saturday, before rain begins to ease from Sunday. For the next 24 hours, the city will have partly cloudy skies with moderate rain.