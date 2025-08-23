KKSSR's remarks on Urimai Thogai beneficiaries draws flak

VIRUDHUNAGAR: TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday slammed Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran who allegedly had stated that women wearing jewels would not be eligible to receive the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai.

The minister recently took part in the inauguration of an anganwadi centre near Sattur where a few women complained to him that they did not receive Rs 1,000 honorarium. While assuring them that steps would be taken to extend the benefit to all eligible beneficiaries, Ramachandran pointed to a few women who were wearing jewels and said allegedly in a lighter vein that women wearing jewellery would not qualify for the scheme.

Reacting to this, Nagenthran said DMK ministers have repeatedly mocked at women. "Should women stop wearing jewels just to receive what the government promised? What kind of arrogance is this?" he said in a post on X.

Nagenthran further said minister Ramachandran should apologise to all women of Tamil Nadu and appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that his party leaders don't repeat such remarks.