Man kills dad, his live-in partner, dumps chopped bodies in lakes in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father, Palanisamy (47), a daily wage labourer, and Palanisamy’s live-in partner, Jayalakshmi (38), dismembering their bodies, and dumping the parts in two different lakes at Magudanchavadi in Salem.

According to police, Jayalakshmi’s daughter, who was also arrested, had recently confided to the accused Akash that Palanisamy had been sexually harassing her for four years and that her mother knew about this. Enraged, Akash decided to kill both of them, police said.

Akash’s mother, Jayanti, had separated from her husband Palanisamy after some dispute. Subsequently, about four years ago, Palanisamy began living with Jayalakshmi and her daughter, along with Akash, who works at a butcher shop, police said. Probe revealed that Palanisamy had been sexually harassing the girl during this period and though Jayalakshmi was aware of this, she did not stop him.