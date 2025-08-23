Monitor activities of recreation clubs & act against retail sale of liquor, Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has criticised the state government for not taking action against recreation clubs which, backed by political or influential persons, misuse their FL-2 licence and indulge in retail sale of liquor.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan directed police, registration and prohibition and excise departments to closely monitor the activities and genuinity of all recreation clubs in the state to prevent illegalities and protect the right to life and health of people.

Further, they directed the Inspector General of Registration to ensure that recreation clubs selling liquor have incorporated the activity in their by-laws, failing which their registration should be cancelled.

The court also told the Director General of Police (DGP), who was suo motu impleaded in the case, to instruct police officers to conduct periodical surprise inspections at recreation clubs to verify their activities, licences and documents.

If any illegality is found, the offenders should be prosecuted and the matter should be informed to the registration department, under which the clubs are registered, for appropriate action.

Upon receiving information, the competent authorities should inspect the clubs, check the validity of their FL-2 licences and the conditions stipulated therein, the judges said. The judges passed the order on a batch of petitions filed seeking action against illegal activities taking place in several recreation clubs across Tamil Nadu.