Post tag, Sarasvati Mahal Library allotted Rs 1.4 crore for salaries, other expenses

THANJAVUR: Days after declaring the Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji’s Sarasvati Mahal Library and Research Centre a ‘library of historical and cultural importance’, the state government has given financial sanction for Rs 1.4 crore towards payment of staff salaries, pension and the maintenance of the facility.

The school education department through its G.O. 181 dated August 1, 2025, declared the library a ‘library of historical and cultural importance’ and classified it as an aided library under the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Rules.

Following this, on August 18, the school education department through its G.O. 197 issued financial sanction for Rs 1.4 crore for the current financial year. Of the total amount sanctioned, Rs 31.25 lakh is allocated for payment of salary for regular staff for two quarters, Rs 18 lakh for salary of eight months for staff on consolidated pay, Rs 80 lakh for disbursement of pension to 36 pensioners for a period of a year, and Rs 25 lakh for professional management of the library.

Welcoming the allocation of funds, library staff and pensioners expressed hope that salaries and the pension will be disbursed in time.