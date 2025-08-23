Renovation of nine ancient temples begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the renovation works of nine ancient temples, over 1,000 years old, being maintained by the HR and CE department in various parts of the state, via video conference from the secretariat. The renovation work will be carried out at a cost of Rs 32.53 crore.

The temples which are being renovated are: Sathyavakeeswarar temple (Tirunelveli); Kamatchi Amman temple (Villupuram); Kailasanathaswami temple (Tirunelveli); Uthira Ranganathaswami temple (Vellore); Kalamegaperummal temple (Madurai); Thirunageswaramudaiyar temple (Virudhunagar district); Puthirakameswarar temple (Tiruvannamalai); Iravatheeswarar and Azhageswarar temple (Krishnagiri) and Jenagai Narayanaperumal temple (Madurai).

A release said 714 temples in TN have been identified as over 1,000 years old, and Rs 425 crore has been allocated since 2022-23 for their renovation. So far, 352 ancient temples have been taken up for renovation using the funds from government, donors, and HR&CE department to the tune of Rs 571.55 crore. Of them, renovation works were over in 65 temples.