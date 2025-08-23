Saibaba Colony flyover: Pending pillar work to restart with clearing of sewage water

COIMBATORE: The construction of the last remaining pillar of the long-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road is set to commence as the removal of the sewage water that had filled a construction pit for months commenced on Friday.

The work had stalled nearly nine months ago after workers accidentally damaged an underground drainage (UGD) pipeline at Saibaba Colony junction while digging the foundation for one of the pillars in December. Subsequently, sewage water gushed into the pit, filling it to the brim and spreading a foul odour across the area.

Despite repeated concerns raised by the State Highways Department, neither the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board nor the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) stepped in to remove the stagnated sewage or repair the pipeline. Meanwhile, highway engineers went ahead with constructing the other 22 pillars and even installed girders, leaving only the disputed pillar pending.

With the project facing further delays, highway officials have now taken matters into their own hands. On Friday, they deployed machinery to pump out the sewage water and prepare the site for the long-delayed foundation work.