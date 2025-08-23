Sanction funds for Periyaruvi dam maintenance, urge TN farmers

MADURAI: Farmers from Melur block have urged the state government to immediately sanction funds for the long-pending maintenance works of the Periyaruvi dam. They alleged that the facility, built in 1962, has remained neglected for several years, severely affecting irrigation in the region.
With the Samba cultivation season approaching, farmers have demanded urgent desilting of the dam and removal of encroachments in the approach canal. They warned that continued inaction could further dry up cultivable lands, disrupting agriculture in Melur and surrounding areas.
The Periyaruvi dam, constructed in the Alagar Kovil mountain range, has a storage capacity of 23.6 mc ft. It is linked to 26 irrigation tanks across four panchayats, benefitting over 900 acres of farmland. Farmers alleged that encroachments along the approach canal have reduced water inflow, while years of poor maintenance by the Water Resources Department (WRD) have worsened the situation. Last year, only six out of 26 tanks had received water.
C Jeeva, a farmer leader from Kesampatti village, said, “With monsoon approaching, the dam and its canal have remained unmaintained for years. Though the WRD prepared an estimate for carrying out works, the proposal is still pending without financial allocation. Denying funds amounts to betraying the farmers.”
However, dismissing the claims, a senior WRD official said, “During last year, the available water was used to fill up the tanks. We have already submitted a proposal seeking Rs 2 crore for desilting and replacing the shutters of the dam. Reports on encroachments in the approach canal have also been filed, and clearance works are set to begin soon.”
Meanwhile, farmers have continued pressing the government for immediate action, warning that any further delay could cripple agricultural prospects in the block this season.