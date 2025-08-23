Sanction funds for Periyaruvi dam maintenance, urge TN farmers

MADURAI: Farmers from Melur block have urged the state government to immediately sanction funds for the long-pending maintenance works of the Periyaruvi dam. They alleged that the facility, built in 1962, has remained neglected for several years, severely affecting irrigation in the region.

With the Samba cultivation season approaching, farmers have demanded urgent desilting of the dam and removal of encroachments in the approach canal. They warned that continued inaction could further dry up cultivable lands, disrupting agriculture in Melur and surrounding areas.

The Periyaruvi dam, constructed in the Alagar Kovil mountain range, has a storage capacity of 23.6 mc ft. It is linked to 26 irrigation tanks across four panchayats, benefitting over 900 acres of farmland. Farmers alleged that encroachments along the approach canal have reduced water inflow, while years of poor maintenance by the Water Resources Department (WRD) have worsened the situation. Last year, only six out of 26 tanks had received water.