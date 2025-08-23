Scammers swindle money from parents in TN under pretext of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme

COIMBATORE: An unidentified gang, under the garb of the Tamil Nadu Education Department, has been defrauding parents of college students in Coimbatore and swindling money on the pretext of crediting a scholarship amount for their children's higher education.

Affected students and parents complained to the city's cybercrime police unit, urging action against scammers.

Employing sophisticated methods, scammers target parents of college students, claiming to be calling from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department under the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme. They then promise parents educational scholarships via Google Pay and PhonePe.

In a shocking incident, seven students who had studied at a government-aided school in the city three years ago and are now pursuing higher education in different colleges, became victims of the fraud, and a few had lodged a complaint.

Police said they have received around 36 such complaints from students who had completed their school education at select educational institutions in the city.

S Deepak from Ram Nagar in the city had cleared Class 12 from a government-aided school at RS Puram, and is now pursuing his second year in BSc IT at a private college. His parents received a call from an unknown person on Wednesday, claiming to be from the Tamil Nadu Education Department's 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme.

The caller, using details from Deepak's school records, informed his parents that a state government scholarship for Deepak's higher education was available and would be credited to his parents' bank account.