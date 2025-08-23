Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hands over job letters to 644 medical personnel

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday issued appointment orders to 644 persons selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board for various posts in the health department.

The appointments include 182 medical officers in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 48 dentists in Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, 18 assistant professor of psychology and psychologists and 324 operation theatre assistants in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, a release stated.

Additionally, one skilled assistant level welder for health transport department, 17 drug inspectors in the Directorate of Drug Control and 54 block health statisticians in Directorate of Family Welfare were also recruited.

Since May 2021, 7,375 employees, including 4,576 assistant doctors, 27 differently-abled nurses and 2,772 other medical staff, have been selected through the MRB.

In addition, 555 assistant posts, 584 junior assistant posts, 187 typist posts, and 314 stenographer level-3 posts have been filled, the release added. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai corporation Mayor R Priya and other officials were present.