Thoothukudi corporation to set up info boards on plastics

THOOTHUKUDI: In order to curb the usage of banned plastic, the Thoothukudi corporation has planned to erect awareness boards across public places to display 28 kinds of banned single-use plastic and their alternatives.

This action followed after an enormous amount of plastic was collected from stormwater drains during desiltation works. In this regard, civic officials also conducted a meeting with traders and representatives of various markets, fish hawkers, meat shops, petty shops, and grocery shopkeepers to avoid using banned plastic here on Friday.

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the corporation officials started desilting the stormwater drains and found several tonnes of single-use plastic bags, wrappers, and bottles banned by the government and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), choking the drains. Hence, they have instructed over 100 marriage halls and restaurants functioning in the area not to use banned plastic and plastic sheets.

Jegan Periyasamy, corporation mayor, told TNIE that the corporation has planned to distribute pamphlets, set up awareness boards at bus stands, shelters, beaches, colleges, and other public places detailing the 28 kinds of plastics that are banned by the state government and featuring other alternatives. Besides, an exhibition on manufacturing eco-friendly alternatives will also be conducted. He added that this is only to create awareness among the public, rather than penalising people. However, the norms will be tightened.