1K farm ponds to be set up in Thoothukudi with CSR funds

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to address water scarcity faced by rain-fed crops during the yielding season, the district administration has devised a scheme to set up over 1,000 farm ponds in the rainfed tracks of Vilathikulam, Pudur, Ettayapuram, Kayathar and Kovilpatti using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched the scheme at Vilathikulam here on Saturday.

The move is expected to benefit cultivation of pulses, maize, cotton, millets, chilly and oil seeds cultivated on an average of 1.45 lakh hectares in the rainfed track of the district during every rabi season.

Speaking on the sidelines of the scheme launch, Kanimozhi said that Thoothukudi district, despite being the third largest cultivator of maize in the state (47,275 hectares), has productivity lesser than the state average. "The declining productivity was discussed during a recent DISHA meeting. It was learnt that poor rainfall and water scarcity during yielding period - January and February -- was causing productivity loss for maize, thereby adversely affecting farmers’ remuneration," the MP added.