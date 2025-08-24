Dedicated framework to support child witnesses in grave crimes in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that a "dedicated framework" will be evolved for providing psychological support to children who were witnesses to grave crimes and help them recover from severe trauma and psychological scars.

The key features of the framework will be an identification and reporting mechanism for child witnesses, early interventions by professionals, assistance to ensure safety, physical and mental health screening, psychological assessment, counselling, follow-up till recovery and a long-term support system. A nine-member inter-departmental committee, with representatives from the law, police, Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services and the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), will be formed for drafting the framework. Ensuring continuity of education, monitoring behavioural changes, proposing reporting guidelines for the police, teachers, paediatricians and frontline professionals towards early identification of children in vulnerable situations, and evolving guidelines for the media to prevent secondary trauma will be the other key issues to be covered by the framework.

The framework will be built upon the existing guidelines of the United Nations, orders of the courts, the Witness Protection Scheme, the guidelines for recording evidence of vulnerable witnesses and the relevant provisions of the Pocso Act, 2012, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.